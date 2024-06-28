Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $164.99. 2,184,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

