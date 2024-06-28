Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 3.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 171,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,372,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $581,617.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,004,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $581,617.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,004,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,239 shares of company stock worth $1,132,129. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

