Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 28,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 9,748 shares.The stock last traded at $83.45 and had previously closed at $81.75.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.