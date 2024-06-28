Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.92% from the company’s previous close.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock traded down $20.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 195,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,529. The company has a market capitalization of $698.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.25 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

