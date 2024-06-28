Berenberg Bank Raises Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 280

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s previous close.
Moonpig Group Stock Up 4.7 %
LON MOON traded up GBX 8.67 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 191.67 ($2.43). 4,639,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,474. The company has a market capitalization of £658.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,916.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.91 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.47).
Moonpig Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moonpig Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.