Berenberg Bank Raises Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 280

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s previous close.

Moonpig Group Stock Up 4.7 %

LON MOON traded up GBX 8.67 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 191.67 ($2.43). 4,639,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,474. The company has a market capitalization of £658.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,916.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.91 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.47).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

