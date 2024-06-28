BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.99 and last traded at C$26.37. 40,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 77,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.62.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.89.

