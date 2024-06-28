B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.98. B&G Foods shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 161,806 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

