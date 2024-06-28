Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up approximately 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 9.91% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFRI stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,390.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

