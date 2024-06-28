Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 3.4%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.88 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89). 1,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Biome Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.16.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

