Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells $51,349.83 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $472,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52.

On Thursday, April 11th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 4,000 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

