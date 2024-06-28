Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

