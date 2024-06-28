BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $747.73 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $60,209.90 or 1.00050549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00079244 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,630.15535886 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.