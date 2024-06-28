Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $11.16 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $22,190.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00082654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 408.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

