Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $25.33 or 0.00041172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $443.69 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

