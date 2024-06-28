BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.55 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,513.37 or 0.99970246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998817 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

