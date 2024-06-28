Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $133.64 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $133.64 million and approximately $398,413.74 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitkub Coin Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native utility token on the Bitkub Chain, serving various functions within the Bitkub ecosystem. It can be used for paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and transferring KUB between users. Additionally, KUB facilitates the functioning of Bitkub NEXT (Wallet), Bitkub NFT (NFT Marketplace), and various other applications and services within the Thai blockchain ecosystem. The coin is also instrumental in the Bitkub Chain’s consensus mechanism, which employs Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA), with validator nodes required to own a certain amount of KUB coins. Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based cryptocurrency exchange, created Bitkub Coin (KUB) in 2018. Jirayut Srupsrisopa, a pioneering tech entrepreneur in the Thai cryptocurrency space, founded Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and was instrumental in establishing Bitkub as one of the country’s leading digital asset exchanges.”

