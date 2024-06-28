Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Position Reduced by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 419,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

