BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $54.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 1,424,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,736. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

