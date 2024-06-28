BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.90% of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

