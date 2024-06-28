Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0 %

BX stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

