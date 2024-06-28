Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 3,195,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,220,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

