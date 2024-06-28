Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $56.29. 23,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 536,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $83,817,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after buying an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 245.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 361,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

