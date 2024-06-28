Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 384.4% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 50.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 95,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 26,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Blue World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

