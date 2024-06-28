Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.11

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.11 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 106.20 ($1.35). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,074,790 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.69. The company has a market cap of £638.58 million, a P/E ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 0.14.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
