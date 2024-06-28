Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.11

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.11 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 106.20 ($1.35). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,074,790 shares trading hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.69. The company has a market cap of £638.58 million, a P/E ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Christopher Waldron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,685.53). 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

