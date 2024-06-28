Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.42

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.42 and last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 33385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,865 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

