B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.37) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 573.17 ($7.27).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 437.20 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.14 and a beta of 1.01. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 437.20 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.84).

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,399.34). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

