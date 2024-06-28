boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.51

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.51 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35.58 ($0.45). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 34.90 ($0.44), with a volume of 838,892 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 27.17 ($0.34).

The stock has a market cap of £436.88 million, a P/E ratio of -312.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.57.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

