Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,340. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.