Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

