Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,200. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

