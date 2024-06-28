Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. 3,771,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,504,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

