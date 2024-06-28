Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,231 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday.

VICR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,140. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

