Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $805.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

