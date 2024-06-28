Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Short Interest Update

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOWN remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Friday. 102,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Bowen Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

