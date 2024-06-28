British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,374. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.
About British American Tobacco
