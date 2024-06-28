Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $607.67

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $607.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $546.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.75 and its 200 day moving average is $535.99. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

