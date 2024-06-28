Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $20.09

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

