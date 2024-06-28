Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) PT at $24.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.