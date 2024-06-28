Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

