Brokerages Set Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

