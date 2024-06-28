Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $51.17

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

QGEN opened at $41.11 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

