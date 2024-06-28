Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) PT at $125.67

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,274,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

