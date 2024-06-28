Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. 21,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,388. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

