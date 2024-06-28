Brookmont Capital Management Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $5,969,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,032. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

