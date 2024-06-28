Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

