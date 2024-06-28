BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.77.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

