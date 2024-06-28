Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 414 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 414 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,900,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,364,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.