Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.06. The company had a trading volume of 418,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

