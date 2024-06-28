Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $585.35. 302,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.21 and its 200-day moving average is $523.26. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

