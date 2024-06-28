Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 25,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

